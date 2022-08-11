Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.10) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($15.10) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.80 ($14.08) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Monday.

Klöckner & Co SE Trading Up 3.3 %

ETR KCO opened at €9.26 ($9.45) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.47. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a twelve month high of €13.50 ($13.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.89. The company has a market capitalization of $923.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

