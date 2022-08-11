Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KN. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,115,000 after acquiring an additional 685,980 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Knowles by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 474,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 344,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Knowles by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 322,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Knowles by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 297,226 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Knowles by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knowles has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

