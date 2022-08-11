Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Price Target Increased to 900.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 880.00 to 900.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Komercní banka, a.s. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KMERF remained flat at $24.21 during trading on Wednesday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

