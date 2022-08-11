Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Up 91.3% in July

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KKPNY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.60 ($3.67) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

