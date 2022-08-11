Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Koppers has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $37.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koppers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Koppers by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Koppers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

