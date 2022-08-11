Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Given New $10.40 Price Target at Barclays

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.40 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 68.83% from the stock’s current price.

KOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE KOS opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.88.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,497,000 after purchasing an additional 581,167 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,344,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 365,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

