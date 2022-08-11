Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases 117,481 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,481 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13,158.3% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EWZ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,479,871. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

