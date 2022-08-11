Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Takes $4.47 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in NIKE by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after acquiring an additional 338,996 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of NIKE by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in NIKE by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.70. 149,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,714. The company has a market capitalization of $179.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average is $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.