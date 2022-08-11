Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $35.53 Million Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lessened its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,973,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,977,494 shares during the quarter. ICL Group accounts for 2.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $35,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of ICL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 38,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.2918 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

ICL Group Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.