Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Raises Stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,115 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.65% of Aterian worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aterian by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aterian by 4,020.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120,605 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 17.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $54,909.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 427,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aterian news, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $54,909.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 427,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 23,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $61,012.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATER traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,597. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

