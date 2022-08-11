Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.
KRYS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $64.50. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.88.
Several brokerages recently commented on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
