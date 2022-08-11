Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $64.50. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 111,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3,068.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 56,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

