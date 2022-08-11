Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 409.1% in July

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 409.1% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on KUBTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
Kubota Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of KUBTY stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.19. 16,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,429. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. Kubota has a 12 month low of $72.55 and a 12 month high of $119.53.
Kubota Company Profile
Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.
