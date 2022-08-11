KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Shares Up 0.2%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2 – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €83.00 ($84.69) and last traded at €82.70 ($84.39). 2,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €82.50 ($84.18).
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €82.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €80.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.
Further Reading
