KWB Wealth Sells 295 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KWB Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Visa were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Visa by 51.1% during the first quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 6,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,931. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $238.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

