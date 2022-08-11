Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.72. 14,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,941. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KYMR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 224,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.