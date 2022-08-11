Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$230.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.57 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.1 %

Lantheus stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.93.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $89,065.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $89,065.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock valued at $850,830. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 30.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

