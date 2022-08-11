Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lasertec from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Lasertec Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Lasertec stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 84,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. Lasertec has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $62.98.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

