Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $156.00 and last traded at $156.00. Approximately 884 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.00.

Lasertec Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.49.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

