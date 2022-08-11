Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Announces $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Lear has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lear has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lear to earn $14.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE:LEA traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.26. 455,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,480. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. Lear has a 12 month low of $118.38 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.53.

Insider Activity

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lear by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Lear by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lear by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LEA. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.60.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

