Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

V stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.28. 30,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,715,931. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $238.36. The stock has a market cap of $401.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.