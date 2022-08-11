LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €100.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.70 ($90.51) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 3.4 %

LEG opened at €89.18 ($91.00) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €98.24. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.