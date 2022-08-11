Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 1,634 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 276,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,031,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,006. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

