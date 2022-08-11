Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $423.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.88 and a 200-day moving average of $419.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

