Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 5.7% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. MY Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

