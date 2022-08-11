Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 376 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.01. 78,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,200. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

