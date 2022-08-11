Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 363 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 363 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,386,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $520.71. 38,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,539. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.12, a PEG ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

