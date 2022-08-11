Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Announces GBX 5.44 Dividend

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 282 ($3.41) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £16.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 853.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.21.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($32,382.79). In other news, insider John Kingman purchased 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,665.37 ($2,012.29). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($32,382.79). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,667 shares of company stock worth $5,853,633.

LGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.59) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 343.17 ($4.15).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

