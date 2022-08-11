Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $40.96 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEG. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

