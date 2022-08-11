Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LMND. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of LMND traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 46,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,360. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 163.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lemonade by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lemonade by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

