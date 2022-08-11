Lethean (LTHN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 44% higher against the dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $167,959.58 and $61.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,369.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.94 or 0.07804528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00178019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00019278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00256997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.07 or 0.00665062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00595622 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005482 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.