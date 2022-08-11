Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,574 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTMC. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,699,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 35,460 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 258,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 33,816 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 82,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:PTMC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.54. 56,427 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.