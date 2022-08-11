Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $13.48 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,588 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,933,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,329,000 after acquiring an additional 144,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,921,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,166,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,759,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,013,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.57. 136,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94.

