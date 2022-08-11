Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.98. 96,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,660. The company has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.29 and a 200 day moving average of $132.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.