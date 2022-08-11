Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,782,000 after acquiring an additional 166,803 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after acquiring an additional 367,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after buying an additional 844,052 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,022. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

