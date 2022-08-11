Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,716 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.86. The company had a trading volume of 143,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $115.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

