Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,804 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,804 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $15.82. 2,170,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,306,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.