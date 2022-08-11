Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 202 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 84,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 488,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,022,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.17. 6,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,722. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

