Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 30,236 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 616,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,236 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,396 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,051 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after buying an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,515,000 after buying an additional 795,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $49.72. 39,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,684,395. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

