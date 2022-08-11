Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CLSA

CLSA began coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.69.

Li Auto Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $31.52 on Monday. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,122.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,895,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,229 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 176,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Li Auto by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,406,000 after acquiring an additional 293,940 shares during the period. Finally, Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $221,102,000. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li Auto

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Stories

