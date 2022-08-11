Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Lowered to $16.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Life Time Group stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 6,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Life Time Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at $145,752,573.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 23,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,742,591.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

