Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Raised to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Life Time Group stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. Life Time Group has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,752,573.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,119 shares of company stock valued at $366,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

