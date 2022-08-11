Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $169-188 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.84 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGND. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of LGND stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.97. 123,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,264. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.12. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

