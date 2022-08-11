Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.08), with a volume of 47645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.09).

Light Science Technologies Trading Down 9.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of £12.19 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert (Rob) Graham Naylor bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £102,000 ($123,247.95).

About Light Science Technologies

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc designs, procures, and manufactures contract electronics manufacturing products. The company develops and manufactures lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It offers PCBs, which are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

