Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Light & Wonder Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.70.
Light & Wonder Company Profile
Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
