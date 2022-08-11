Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 156.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

