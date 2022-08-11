Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.29

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and traded as high as $10.50. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 681,369 shares.
Lightwave Logic Stock Up 1.4 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 1.92.
Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightwave Logic
About Lightwave Logic
Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightwave Logic (LWLG)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.