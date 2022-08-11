Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.29

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and traded as high as $10.50. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 681,369 shares.

Lightwave Logic Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 1.92.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

About Lightwave Logic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 4,724.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 554,976 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Lightwave Logic by 2,122.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 261,802 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,709,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 120.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 419,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 229,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 2,368.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 183,275 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

