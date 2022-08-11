Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Raised to C$65.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Linamar Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of LIMAF stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641. Linamar has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

