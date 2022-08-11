Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 2.4 %

LQDT traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.12. 2,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,539. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $680.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 26,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $472,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Daunt sold 26,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $472,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,382 shares of company stock worth $749,010. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 32.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

