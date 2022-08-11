Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $62.46 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and approximately $472.75 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $62.46 or 0.00258067 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019394 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000677 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000988 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000788 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000356 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,921,894 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.