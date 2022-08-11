Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $62.46 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and approximately $472.75 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $62.46 or 0.00258067 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019394 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000677 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,921,894 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

