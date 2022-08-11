Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.71-$3.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.00 million-$644.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.18 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.80. 93,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.47.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Littelfuse by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Littelfuse by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

