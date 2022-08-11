Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITTU) Shares Down 0.1%

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 170,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Logistics Innovation Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 1,048.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 174,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 1,286.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 950,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 881,543 shares in the last quarter.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

